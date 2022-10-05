US Markets

Antofagasta CEO voices concern about recession hitting copper prices

The chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc, Ivan Arriagada, voiced concern on Wednesday that a more recessionary environment could depress copper prices, adding he expects any global downturn to be temporary.

By the end of September, copper prices had recovered from two-month lows but have fallen again due to expectations of weak demand and rising inventories.

