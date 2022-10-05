Antofagasta CEO shows concern about recession hitting copper prices

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Antofagasta's ANTO.L chief executive for Chile, Ivan Arriagada, voiced concern on Wednesday that a more recessionary context could depress copper prices, adding he expects any global downturn to be temporary.

"Copper prices will be at low end of the cycle in the short term due to the economic context," Arrigada said.

(Reporting by Fabian Andrés, writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, Editing by Christian Plumb)

