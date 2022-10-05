US Markets

Antofagasta CEO shows concern about recession hitting copper prices

Fabian Andrés Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Antofagasta's chief executive for Chile, Ivan Arriagada, voiced concern on Wednesday that a more recessionary context could depress copper prices, adding he expects any global downturn to be temporary.

"Copper prices will be at low end of the cycle in the short term due to the economic context," Arrigada said.

"Copper prices will be at low end of the cycle in the short term due to the economic context," Arrigada said.

