US Markets

Antofagasta CEO sees global copper supply shortfall this year, volatile prices

April 20, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Fabian Cambero for Reuters ->

By Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 20 (Reuters) - Chilean mining firm Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L sees a highly volatile copper market with a slight shortage of supply this year, the company's CEO told Reuters, adding that any unforeseen production shocks would push up the metal's price.

Speaking at the CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago, Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada said fears of a global recession remained due to the Ukraine war and financial uncertainties, but he expected a "soft landing" as long as Chinese demand held up.

"Current supply and demand fundamentals support the price levels we are seeing today," Arriagada said, adding that the market would be better balanced in 2024 and 2025 because new sources of production would come online.

"We project that 2023 will have a slight deficit with very limited inventories," Arriagada said, predicting a volatile price that will be "very sensitive" to going up with "any supply shock", citing worker strikes or other operational challenges.

He also predicted that a deficit would grow starting in 2026, largely due to growing copper demand for the energy transition.

Arriagada said the firm's $3.7 billion improvement plan for the Centinela mining area was being finalized and would then need board approval, though added it relied on clarity about the mining royalty bill currently being debated in Chile's Congress.

"It represents a large investment and also enables a production period of more than 20 years," Arriagada said. "Therefore, knowing the fiscal conditions that we're making the investment in is important."

Antofagasta and other companies have called for greater dialogue on the controversial mining royalty bill, saying it would hurt the country's competitiveness against other mining nations like Australia or Peru.

Arriagada said ongoing litigation to recover licenses for the firm's Twin Metals project in the United States could take a couple of years, but it was still an attractive asset.

He noted that the mining deals market had become "more active", mainly motivated by the good prospects for the metal, though said any acquisition move by the company would have to be weighed against plans to develop assets it already owned.

Arriagada also said the desalination plant at the company's Los Pelambres mine was expected to start supplying the operation in May and to return to full capacity in July.

(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Editing by Alexander Villegas and Jamie Freed)

((Alexander.Villegas@thomsonreuters.com; +56 9 9818 8538;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.