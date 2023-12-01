News & Insights

Antofagasta agrees to $80/T treatment charge for 2024 with Chinese - sources

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

December 01, 2023 — 04:10 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen and Siyi Liu for Reuters ->

HANOI/BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L reached agreement with Chinese smelters, including China Copper, for January-December 2024 copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $80 a metric ton and 8 cents per pound, sources said on Friday.

The agreement cemented a deal reached in November with smelter Jinchuan Group and are 9% lower than the 2023 benchmark level.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
