Antofagasta agrees to $80/T treatment charge for 2024 with Chinese - sources

HANOI/BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L reached agreement with Chinese smelters, including China Copper, for January-December 2024 copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $80 a metric ton and 8 cents per pound, sources said on Friday.

The agreement cemented a deal reached in November with smelter Jinchuan Group and are 9% lower than the 2023 benchmark level.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

