Antofagasta Agrees In Principle To Exit Pakistan's Reko Diq Project - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Miner Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) announced Monday that the company has agreed in principle to exit Reko Diq project in Pakistan.

Antofagasta, Barrick Gold Corp. and the Governments of Pakistan and Balochistan have reached agreement on a framework that provides for the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project, and a pathway for the company to exit the Project.

The project was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of its licensing process. Antofagasta said it has decided not to participate in the reconstituted project. The company said the Reko Diq project does not support its growth strategy, which is focused on the production of copper and by-products in the Americas, particularly Chile, Peru, the USA and Canada.

The parties have agreed to work together over the course of this year to finalise and approve definitive agreements.

Following definitive agreements, subject to closing conditions, the project will be reconstituted under Tethyan Copper Company Pty Limited or TCC, a joint venture held equally by Antofagasta and Barrick, and TCC's International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes or ICSID award will be resolved.

A consortium comprising various Pakistani state-owned enterprises will acquire shares in TCC's subsidiary which will hold the Project for consideration of approximately $900 million.

The proceeds will be distributed to Antofagasta in return for its exit from the TCC holding structure.

If the conditions to closing are satisfied during 2022, the company would expect to receive those proceeds during 2023.

