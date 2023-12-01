News & Insights

Antofagasta agrees $80/T copper treatment charge for 2024 with Chinese smelters -sources

December 01, 2023 — 04:50 am EST

HANOI/BEIJING, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L reached agreements with Chinese smelters for 2024 copper concentrate treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) at $80 a metric ton and 8 cents per pound, sources said on Friday.

The agreements cemented a deal reached in November with smelter Jinchuan Group and are 9% lower than the 2023 benchmark level, suggesting a tighter concentrate market expected for next year.

Smelters in recent days have been under increasing pressure after supply from a mine in Panama could be unavailable to the market, after the country's president directed the mine to be shut down.

"We accepted the offer as prices might get worse if the negotiation gets delayed," a source at a Chinese smelter said.

Earlier this month, smelters were looking for higher fees from miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N, above those agreed between Antofagasta and Jinchuan which fell short of what the smelters expected.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi and Siyi Liu in Beijing; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Susan Fenton)

