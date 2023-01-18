Antofagasta 2022 copper production falls on drought, lower grades

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L reported a 10.4% fall in 2022 copper output on Wednesday, as lower ore grades and a historic drought in Chile hurt production.

The London-listed group said it produced 646,200 tonnes of copper last year, at the lower end of its outlook of 640,000 tonnes-660,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

