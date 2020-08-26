ANTM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $273.94, changing hands as low as $268.64 per share. Anthem Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANTM's low point in its 52 week range is $171.03 per share, with $309.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $269.23. The ANTM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.