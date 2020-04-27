ANTM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $271.04, changing hands as high as $271.74 per share. Anthem Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANTM's low point in its 52 week range is $171.03 per share, with $312.475 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $270.08. The ANTM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

