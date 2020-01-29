ANTM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $275.87, changing hands as low as $272.61 per share. Anthem Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANTM's low point in its 52 week range is $227.16 per share, with $317.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $275.50. The ANTM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

