News & Insights

Stocks

Antler Gold Updates Erongo Project Agreement

December 05, 2024 — 04:42 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Antler Gold (TSE:ANTL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Antler Gold has amended its agreement with Fortress Asset Management, transitioning from an earn-in structure to an outright sale for its Erongo Central Gold Project in Namibia. This move enhances upfront value for shareholders and provides financial flexibility for future strategic initiatives. Antler retains a 2% royalty and continues as the project’s operator for two years.

For further insights into TSE:ANTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.