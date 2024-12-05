Antler Gold Updates Erongo Project Agreement

Antler Gold (TSE:ANTL) has released an update.

Antler Gold has amended its agreement with Fortress Asset Management, transitioning from an earn-in structure to an outright sale for its Erongo Central Gold Project in Namibia. This move enhances upfront value for shareholders and provides financial flexibility for future strategic initiatives. Antler retains a 2% royalty and continues as the project’s operator for two years.

