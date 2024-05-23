Antler Gold Strikes Major Deal on Namibian Project

Antler Gold (TSE:ANTL) has released an update.

Antler Gold Inc. has struck a deal through its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia, to potentially sell 100% interest in its Erongo Central Gold Project in Namibia to Fortress Asset Management LLC, for a total of $5.5 million in cash, $6.0 million in exploration commitments, and a 2% net smelter return. The project, spanning approximately 195 square kilometers, has shown promising initial exploration results and is located near other significant gold projects. The agreement includes a structured three-year plan for Fortress to earn up to a full interest in the project.

For further insights into TSE:ANTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.