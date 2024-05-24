Antler Gold Awaits Key Approvals for Namibia Project

Antler Gold (TSE:ANTL) has released an update.

Antler Gold Inc. has disclosed that the proposed option agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia is pending approval from both the TSX Venture Exchange and the company’s shareholders. The Canadian mineral exploration firm, which specializes in African projects with a focus on gold and rare earth elements, is working to diversify risks and ensure stakeholder returns through new regional opportunities. The deal’s completion is contingent upon satisfying certain conditions outlined in their forward-looking statements.

