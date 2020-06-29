Antiviral HIV drug found to have no benefit for hospitalised COVID-19 patients in UK trial

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British scientists on Monday said that an antiviral drug commonly used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in a large scale randomised trial.

Scientists running the RECOVERY trial at the University of Oxford said that the results "convincingly rule out any meaningful mortality benefit of lopinavir-ritonavir in the hospitalised COVID-19 patients we studied," but added that the difficulty giving the drug to patients on ventilators meant they couldn't draw conclusions on its effectiveness on such patients.

