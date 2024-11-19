Antitrust officials preparing final moves aimed at Big Tech, WSJ reports

Top antitrust officials are planning to make more moves at the tech industry before leaving office, including the DOJ’s plans to ask a judge to consider structural changes to Google’s (GOOGL) business under which it would have to divest its Chrome browser or Android mobile operating system if it doesn’t limit how it ties its ubiquitous mobile products to the use of its search engine, The Wall Street Journal’s Dave Michaels reports. Additionally, the DOJ’s antitrust unit is preparing a possible legal challenge to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) $14B bid for Juniper Networks (JNPR), people familiar with the matter say, with the the division meeting with top company officials last week to lay out the government’s concerns. Meanwhile, another person familiar with the matter says that the FTC is laying the groundwork to open an investigation into Microsoft’s (MSFT) cloud business and other practices, which will focus on whether Microsoft’s agreements prevent cloud customers from considering alternatives.

