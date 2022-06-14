Antitrust cops’ quixotic PE warning

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. Federal Trade Commission boss Lina Khan says private equity is in the crosshairs. While Blackstone and Apollo Global Management may well be on notice, it’s unclear whether she’s really going to do more than just make threats.

An FTC action on Monday exemplifies the paradox. In a bipartisan vote https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2022/06/ftc-acts-protect-pet-owners-private-equity-firms-anticompetitive-acquisition-veterinary-services, the agency forced private equity firm JAB to sell veterinarian clinics where its latest acquisition overlaps its existing portfolio. It’s not unusual enforcement, but Democrats tacked on an extra measure: JAB must screen similar future acquisitions with the FTC before signing a deal.

The order gave Khan’s crew the opportunity to warn https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/ftc_gov/pdf/2110140C4766KhanStatement.pdf private equity about rolling up industries. But despite her tough language – and grumbling from dealmakers – she has largely moved against deals that are problematic per traditional analysis, with Republicans voting her way.

Meantime, areas that seemed poised for radical change, like technology, haven’t seen it. Amazon.com was allowed to buy MGM, and other tech giants carry on. An impending rewrite of the rulebook could bring something more concrete. But for now, it seems Khan wants to scare acquirers before deals reach her desk. (By Jonathan Guilford)

