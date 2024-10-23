News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Unveils Promising Minyari Dome Update

October 23, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a promising update on its Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Project, confirming exceptional stand-alone development potential. This update could position Antipa as a significant player in the mining sector, sparking interest among investors looking for growth opportunities in the resources market.

