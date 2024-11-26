Antipa Minerals Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were passed successfully, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company’s board and strategic initiatives received significant backing, indicating a positive outlook for Antipa’s future projects. This outcome could bolster investor confidence in the company’s stock as it continues to pursue its growth objectives.

