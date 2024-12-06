Antipa Minerals Plans New Share Issuance

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.
Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 4,886,014 fully paid ordinary shares slated for December 9, 2024. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue aimed at raising capital. Investors in the stock market might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.
