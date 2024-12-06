News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Plans New Share Issuance

December 06, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 4,886,014 fully paid ordinary shares slated for December 9, 2024. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue aimed at raising capital. Investors in the stock market might find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:AZY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

