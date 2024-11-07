Antipa Minerals Issues New Shares on ASX

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 2.3 million fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AZY. This move marks another step in the company’s capital development strategy, potentially attracting investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector.

