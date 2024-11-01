Antipa Minerals Expands Share Quotation on ASX

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of over 10.7 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code AZY. This move is a result of options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, marking a significant development for the company’s shareholders.

