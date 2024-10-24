Antipa Minerals Expands Share Offering on ASX

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of over 44 million new fully paid ordinary shares, which are now available for trading on the ASX under the code AZY. This move follows the conversion of options and other convertible securities, indicating potential growth and investor interest in the company. Investors in the stock market may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the trading dynamics of Antipa’s shares.

