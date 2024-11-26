News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Enhances Flexibility with New Options Issuance

November 26, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 46.5 million new options, set to expire in November 2028, with an exercise price of $0.035. This move signifies the company’s strategic steps to enhance its financial flexibility and attract investor interest. The issuance could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics as investors anticipate future developments.

