Antipa Minerals Enhances Flexibility with New Options Issuance

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 46.5 million new options, set to expire in November 2028, with an exercise price of $0.035. This move signifies the company’s strategic steps to enhance its financial flexibility and attract investor interest. The issuance could potentially impact the company’s stock dynamics as investors anticipate future developments.

