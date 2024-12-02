Antipa Minerals Director Increases Shareholdings

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd has disclosed a significant increase in the holdings of its director, Gary Donald Johnson, who acquired an additional 6.5 million fully paid ordinary shares through on-market purchases. This acquisition raises his total indirect interest to over 9.4 million shares, indicating a vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

