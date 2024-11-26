News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Director Acquires New Options

November 26, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Trevor Rodda acquiring 13.5 million options exercisable at $0.035 each by 2028. This move reflects strategic positioning within the company, potentially signaling confidence in Antipa’s future performance. Investors may find this adjustment in holdings an intriguing development as it could impact the company’s stock dynamics.

