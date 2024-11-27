News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Announces New Securities Issuance

November 27, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a new securities issuance, planning to release over 12 million fully paid ordinary shares on November 29, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for fresh opportunities in the minerals sector, as the company seeks to bolster its financial position.

