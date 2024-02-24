Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS (ENXTPA:ANTIN) Price Target Increased by 5.76% to 18.45

The average one-year price target for Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS (ENXTPA:ANTIN) has been revised to 18.45 / share. This is an increase of 5.76% from the prior estimate of 17.44 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.53% from the latest reported closing price of 15.83 / share.

Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS Maintains 4.04% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTIN is 0.26%, an increase of 56.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.76% to 6,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 1,243K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 709K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584K shares, representing an increase of 17.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 29.08% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 709K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 552K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 21.62% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 374K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 28.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.