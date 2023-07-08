Antin Infrastructure Partners (PAR:ANTIN) Price Target Decreased by 10.57% to 21.10

The average one-year price target for Antin Infrastructure Partners (PAR:ANTIN) has been revised to 21.10 / share. This is an decrease of 10.57% from the prior estimate of 23.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.75 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.74% from the latest reported closing price of 14.38 / share.

Antin Infrastructure Partners Maintains 3.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antin Infrastructure Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANTIN is 0.13%, a decrease of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 7,348K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,944K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 22.97% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Asset Allocation Fund Class 1 holds 1,243K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 962K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 24.64% over the last quarter.

GISOX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 584K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 485K shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANTIN by 7.95% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 353K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

