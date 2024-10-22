Antilles Gold Highlights Cuban Mineral Ventures

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited is set to engage investors with a strategic presentation highlighting its gold, copper, and antimony projects in Cuba, developed in partnership with GeoMinera, the Cuban government’s mining company. The company plans to discuss these opportunities in upcoming webinars and broker meetings, signaling potential growth and interest in mineral-rich regions.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.