Antilles Gold Eyes Revenue Boost from La Demajagua Mine

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Antilles Gold is exploring the potential for increased revenue from its La Demajagua mine in Cuba by selling gold-arsenopyrite concentrate directly to Chinese smelters, spurred by high gold and antimony prices. This approach could potentially boost revenue by 70% compared to previous forecasts and may be more advantageous than further processing the concentrate into gold doré. With a 9-year life of mine and strategic metal demand, the project presents promising returns for investors.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.