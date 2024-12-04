News & Insights

Antilles Gold Eyes Revenue Boost from La Demajagua Mine

December 04, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold is exploring the potential for increased revenue from its La Demajagua mine in Cuba by selling gold-arsenopyrite concentrate directly to Chinese smelters, spurred by high gold and antimony prices. This approach could potentially boost revenue by 70% compared to previous forecasts and may be more advantageous than further processing the concentrate into gold doré. With a 9-year life of mine and strategic metal demand, the project presents promising returns for investors.

