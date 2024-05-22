Antilles Gold Expands Securities Quotation

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has announced the application for quotation of 15 million new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX issuer code AAU, set to be issued on May 21, 2024. This move comes as part of a convertible note maturing on April 30, 2026, as per their recent announcement.

