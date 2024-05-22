News & Insights

Stocks
ANTMF

Antilles Gold Expands Securities Quotation

May 22, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has announced the application for quotation of 15 million new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX issuer code AAU, set to be issued on May 21, 2024. This move comes as part of a convertible note maturing on April 30, 2026, as per their recent announcement.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANTMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.