Antilles Gold Expands Mining Ventures in Cuba

October 31, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold is advancing its joint venture with Cuba’s GeoMinera, focusing on the development of the Nueva Sabana copper-gold mine and exploration of promising porphyry copper sites. With favorable tax conditions and minimized credit risk due to strategic financial arrangements, Antilles Gold aims to leverage its low-cost operational model to generate significant cash flow. This initiative is set to enhance the company’s portfolio and potentially lead to lucrative mining endeavors in the mineral-rich Cuban landscape.

