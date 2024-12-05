News & Insights

Antilles Gold Director Increases Shareholding Stake

December 05, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director James Ronan Tyers, who has acquired an additional 800,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing his total to 9,477,391 shares. This increase is attributed to the vesting of Performance Share Rights under the company’s Performance Rights Plan, reflecting a significant boost in his stake in the company.

