Antilles Gold Clarifies Recent Stock Activity

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU) has responded to a price query from the ASX, clarifying that there is no undisclosed information that could have influenced recent trading activity. However, AAU acknowledges two possible factors: the disappointing results of an arbitration proceeding and aggressive share selling by Patras Capital following a convertible note issue. The company confirms compliance with all necessary listing rules.

