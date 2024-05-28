News & Insights

Stocks
ANTMF

Antilles Gold Clarifies Recent Stock Activity

May 28, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU) has responded to a price query from the ASX, clarifying that there is no undisclosed information that could have influenced recent trading activity. However, AAU acknowledges two possible factors: the disappointing results of an arbitration proceeding and aggressive share selling by Patras Capital following a convertible note issue. The company confirms compliance with all necessary listing rules.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANTMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.