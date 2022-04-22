Anti-monopoly agency examines merger of telco units of Ooredo, CK Hutchison

ISAT

Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency KPPU said on Friday it would analyse the merger of local telecoms units of Qatar's Ooredoo and Hong Kong's CK Hutchison for 90 days to determine if the transaction harms fair business competition.

The agency said in a statement it would look at several aspects including barriers to market entry and potential anti-competitive behaviour. Indonesia's communication ministry approved the $6 billion merger in January.

