News & Insights

Anti-government protesters face off with police at Israeli airport

Credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD

July 03, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Rami Amichay, Ari Rabinovitch, Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

Updates to add airport protest, previous HAIFA

BEN GURION AIRPORT, Israel, July 3 (Reuters) - Hundreds of anti-government protesters converged on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport on Monday, with some in the crowd scuffling with police who tried to clear them from blocking access to the terminal that handles most flights in and out of the country.

The demonstrators were protesting against a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to overhaul the judiciary.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators briefly shut off access to a major Israeli seaport as the half-year-long crisis over the judicial overhaul again builds up steam.

Police have pledged to keep Ben Gurion operating and an airports authority spokesman said so far there had been no unusual flight delays.

The overhaul plan would give more control of judicial appointments to Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition. Talks with the opposition on securing a compromise on broadly agreed legal reforms have so far failed.

(Reporting by Rami Amichay, Ari Rabinovitch and Steven Scheer; Editing by Howard Goller)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.