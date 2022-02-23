US Markets

Anti-corruption candidate Moro seeks to unite Brazil's center for October vote

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's anti-corruption presidential candidate Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he is the most viable alternative to leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the October election.

Moro, who is running third in early polls that show Lula with a clear lead over Bolsonaro, called on the political center to unite behind him to beat the extremes. In an interview with Reuters, he said no privatization was "taboo" not even the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA.

