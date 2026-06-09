Anthropic's AI Just Found a Bug That Sent Zcash Down 40% in 1 Day. Here's Why That's Bearish for Ethereum.

Key Points

A newly released AI model found a serious vulnerability in Zcash's code.

Ethereum's ecosystem is already proven to have many projects with equivalent weaknesses.

That means investors will be loath to park their capital on the chain until conditions are perceived to be safer.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Anthropic released Claude Opus 4.8 to the public on May 28. Within 24 hours, a security researcher hired to audit Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) used the model to find a four-year-old vulnerability that sent the coin's price into a tailspin once it was disclosed on the night of June 5. In short, if exploited, the bug could have allowed the silent minting of an unlimited quantity of counterfeit ZEC, badly diluting the value of everyone else's coins. Zcash lost about 40% of its value overnight, and that's without the market having any evidence or confirmation that hackers ever actually counterfeited any coins.

Days later, it still isn't clear whether the Zcash exploit was ever used to mint illicit coins. But the implications of this sequence of events will echo far beyond Zcash alone. The bigger story is that every chain whose value depends on smart contract code could soon be facing similar issues, and that's where a new bearish headwind for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) comes into play. Let's map out this emerging threat and determine what investors should do about it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Zcash is just the first of many

Shortly after the Zcash researcher found the problem, the network's developers implemented an emergency fork to permanently patch the vulnerability; the immediate danger is now over, though additional work is underway to audit the coin's supply and resolve the considerable remaining uncertainty. Still, the trust of the coin's investor community, which largely had no clue that the chain could be vulnerable in this way, might never recover.

The broader context here is that a large language model on its first day of public availability found, in hours, what multiple rounds of professional cryptographic review by some of the best security researchers in the world had missed for four years straight. That came on the heels of more than 30 major crypto sector hacking events in less than 30 days in April, leading to more than $635 million in stolen funds across a swath of different chains, protocols, and projects. This is already an ongoing cybersecurity emergency -- or perhaps the better word is nightmare, even for those who custody their holdings with a reputable provider.

And for Ethereum, the problem is much thornier, and much more multifaceted, than Zcash's issue.

Why Ethereum's risk profile just changed

Ethereum is the home of the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment of crypto.

Roughly 68% of all DeFi value is parked on Ethereum and its Layer-2 (L2) networks; it has $38 billion in DeFi value, down from $97 billion in early October 2025. Every dollar of that total is governed by smart contract code, and every smart contract is a potential target for a hacker. And, as proven by the toll of April -- not to mention the plummeting DeFi value caused by panicked investors pulling their funds from DeFi -- the game just got a whole lot fiercer.

Anthropic's Opus 4.8 is available to any developer with a credit card. There is no public evidence that most of the largest DeFi protocols on Ethereum have been using AI in a defensive capacity to fortify their codebases, though some likely are. Attackers just need to find one or two vulnerabilities and use them once to steal a lot of money; defenders need to cover every line of code and implement careful solutions that don't break other parts of the codebase or degrade the performance of their blockchain.

For a chain like Ethereum, whose value is heavily derived from the health of its DeFi ecosystem, major hacks of on-chain projects already have a long history of being highly detrimental to the coin's price, even if the network itself is secure. The only reasonable thing to expect is that even more of those hacks are imminent. That will be bad for its holders.

DeFi protocols can remedy this problem by getting more serious about their cybersecurity. The trouble is that even if the biggest names in DeFi succeed in shoring up their defenses and informing investors about it, many investors are rightfully spooked and are pulling their capital out of DeFi altogether.

This probably doesn't make it worth selling Ethereum. Eventually, a new normal will emerge, and it will likely feature a much higher standard of security compared to today, by necessity. But that might take a couple of years to emerge, and until then, it makes sense to consider Ethereum as being even more risky than it was before, which probably rules it out as an investment for all but those who are very tolerant of risk.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,191!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,258,838!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Zcash. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.