Anthropic Is Worth $380 Billion: This Little-Known ETF Could Let You Own a Piece Before It IPOs

Key Points

Anthropic competes heavily with OpenAI in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

Several leading AI developers including Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon are investors in Anthropic.

Investors can gain more direct exposure to Anthropic through a little-known ETF that's crushed the market.

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In the ever-changing world of technology, Anthropic has emerged as a standout innovator focused on building new artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The company's meteoric rise over the last few years has made Anthropic a central character in the unfolding AI narrative.

While it's still a private company, retail investors can still profit from Anthropic's explosive growth. Let's dig into how the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ: AGIX) could represent your ticket to acquire a stake in one of AI's most disruptive players beyond big tech.

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What can Anthropic do, and how big is the company?

Similar to OpenAI, Anthropic develops its own family of AI models. Dubbed Claude, Anthropic's large language model can assist developers in a variety of ways. Users of Claude's ecosystem can boost productivity across tasks, including creative writing, image generation for branding, documentation review, code generation, financial modeling, and data analytics.

According to industry estimates, Claude boasts 19 million monthly active users on the desktop version of the application versus about 7 million on mobile. This signals a growing adoption across high-paying enterprise accounts over the casual user experimenting with Anthropic's capabilities.

In turn, the company's run rate annual recurring revenue (ARR) has surged to a jaw-dropping $14 billion as of this writing. To put this into context, Anthropic's run rate ARR was roughly $100 million and $1 billion in January of 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Who owns Anthropic?

In early February, Anthropic closed a $30 billion Series G fundraising round, valuing the company at $380 billion. That valuation is higher than Amgen, Coca-Cola, Advanced Micro Devices, Palantir Technologies, and Home Depot.

On the venture capital and private equity side of the house, some of Anthropic's more recognizable backers include BlackRock, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Goldman Sachs Alternatives, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

Beyond financial institutions, other financial partners of Anthropic include hyperscalers such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

How can you invest in Anthropic?

Since Anthropic is a private company, buying stock directly is not easily accessible to the general public unless you are an accredited investor. A more suitable route for most investors is through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that include Anthropic in their portfolio. The KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF stands out in this regard.

Some of the fund's top holdings include Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia -- providing investors with indirect exposure to Anthropic. However, going deeper, the top two non-Nasdaq holdings within AGIX include direct positions in Elon Musk's xAI as well as Anthropic. This is a unique structure, as the fund captures Anthropic's growth both within a broader AI ecosystem and by directly holding equity in the start-up.

Since KraneShares launched AGIX, the fund has handily outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. While it could be tempting to pour into this ETF, there are a couple of important factors smart investors should be aware of.

First, AGIX is heavily AI-themed. So while it may benefit from the hype the technology has garnered, it's not exactly the most diversified vehicle. For this reason, investors should be prepared for more volatile swings -- both up and down -- during times of market euphoria and downturns.

On top of that, KraneShares charges nearly a 1% expense ratio for AGIX. This means that an investment of $10,000 would come with roughly $100 in annual management fees. This is higher than most ETFs -- which generally come with more modest fees in the range of 0.1% to 0.5%. The premium for AGIX likely stems from the fund's active exposure to private equity investments.

Even so, I think AGIX is worth a look for investors seeking exposure to the most lucrative growth opportunities beyond the "Magnificent Seven." The fund's blend of blue chip big tech stocks, growth stocks, and scaling growth equity investments makes it a compelling opportunity for long-term investors looking for consistently strong returns in the evolving AI landscape.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Amgen, Goldman Sachs Group, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.