Anthropic weighs slate of sovereign wealth funds to acquire FTX's $1 bln stake, CNBC reports

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 22, 2024 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Anthropic, backed by Google GOOGL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, is weighing a slate of sovereign wealth funds to acquire FTX's stake of about $1 billion in the AI startup, CNBC reported on Friday citing sources.

In February, a U.S. judge ruled that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX may sell its shares in Anthropic.

FTX invested $500 million in Anthropic in 2021, and currently holds a 7.84% stake in the company, according to court documents.

The company had sought permission to sell the shares as part of its court-supervised effort to liquidate its assets and repay customers who lost access to their accounts when the company collapsed in 2022.

Anthropic also privately ruled out Saudi Arabia as a potential stakeholder, according to CNBC.

FTX and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

