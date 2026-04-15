Anthropic Needs More AI Compute -- Here Are My Top 8 Stocks to Own

In today's video, I discuss recent updates affecting CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) and other AI stocks. To learn more, check out the short video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were the post-market prices of April 10, 2026. The video was published on April 10, 2026.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

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Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, CoreWeave, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.