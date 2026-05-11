Anthropic Just Delivered Great News for Alphabet Investors

Key Points

Anthropic leverages Google Cloud and Alphabet's custom silicon to train its Claude models.

A recent report indicates that Anthropic may be expanding its relationship with Google Cloud in a $200 billion deal.

Google Cloud is witnessing accelerating revenue and expanding profit margins, and boasts a backlog over $400 billion.

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Recent reports from The Information suggest that Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) company behind Claude, has committed $200 billion over five years to Google Cloud for additional compute capacity and custom chips.

While neither company has yet officially confirmed the exact dollar value, the story underscores a larger truth: The AI era is reshaping hyperscale infrastructure deals, and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) sits at the center.

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Anthropic has a history of working with Google Cloud

Anthropic trains Claude models across a mix of hardware featuring AWS Trainium, Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs), and Google's tensor processing units (TPUs). In late 2025, the company expanded its footprint with Google Cloud, including up to 1 million TPUs in a deal worth "tens of billions of dollars," and the goal of bringing 1 gigawatt of capacity online this year. Just last month, Anthropic and Alphabet deepened this partnership -- roping in Broadcom to secure multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity coming online by 2027.

Even without the rumored $200 billion deal, Anthropic's relationship with Alphabet showcases multiyear commitments to Google's cloud platform and custom hardware -- an early validation that TPUs can compete for frontier-model training.

Google Cloud is witnessing monster AI-driven growth

Throughout the AI revolution, Google Cloud has transformed from a laggard into one of Alphabet's fastest-growing, most profitable segments. During the first quarter of 2026, Google Cloud generated $20 billion in revenue, up 63% year over year.

This acceleration follows 48% growth in the prior quarter -- reflecting strong enterprise demand for AI infrastructure, data analytics, and Gemini-powered tools. Even more impressive was that operating income from Google Cloud tripled to $6.6 billion, with margins expanding to 33%.

What's most telling about Google Cloud's success is its backlog. At the end of the first quarter, Alphabet's cloud backlog doubled quarter over quarter to more than $460 billion. This figure is important because it represents contractual commitments from customers who have already locked in future capacity -- providing Alphabet with an enviable level of revenue visibility.

Alphabet stock is a darling of the AI infrastructure revolution

Regardless of whether the new Anthropic deal materializes in exactly the cited $200 billion figure, Alphabet has already positioned itself as a core beneficiary of accelerating AI build-outs. Google Cloud's accelerating growth, expanding profit margins, and massive backlog demonstrate that the infrastructure flywheel is humming along.

Alphabet is investing hundreds of billions of dollars annually in data centers and its own custom silicon roadmap while simultaneously monetizing that capacity through long-term contracts. Meanwhile, the Search and YouTube segments continue to generate substantial cash flow, funding the capital expenditures required to stay ahead amid intense competition.

For long-term investors, Alphabet offers a rare combination: a proven AI-native cloud platform that is gaining market share, proprietary chips that lower customer costs and boost operating margins, and a valuation that still looks reasonable relative to other hyperscalers, given its growth trajectory.

With or without a new expansion with Anthropic, Alphabet still checks the major boxes of a compelling growth stock to buy and hold. An investment in Alphabet is not just a bet on today's AI hype; rather, it represents ownership in the pick-and-shovel infrastructure that will power the decade ahead.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.