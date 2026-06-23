Anthropic Deal, Memory Shortage: Tailwinds Ahead of Micron's Earnings

There’s a moment in every industry cycle when a company stops being a passenger and becomes the driver.

For Micron, that moment has arrived.

The Boise-based memory maker — long dismissed as a boom-and-bust commodity play — walks into its fiscal third-quarter earnings report this Wednesday as one of the most consequential names in the entire AI buildout.

It does so in the teeth of a sharp, market-wide sell-off in AI and semiconductor stocks — a swoon that looks more like a gift than a warning for long-term investors.

Marquee New Customer Adds to Bullish Sentiment Ahead of Earnings

Let’s start with yesterday’s news, because it crystallizes the thesis. Micron announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic spanning memory and storage architecture co-design, a multi-year supply relationship, enterprise adoption of Anthropic’s Claude models across Micron’s own operations, and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s Series H funding round.

The supply agreement covers Micron’s data-center portfolio — high-bandwidth memory, DRAM, and SSDs — positioning the company to support Anthropic’s multi-year compute growth as the frontier AI lab scales. Shares rose nearly 7% on Monday following the announcement, touching another record.



Image Source: StockCharts

In fairness, the financial terms weren’t disclosed, and it’s worth noting an irony: Anthropic’s $65 billion Series H, which closed in late May at a $965 billion post-money valuation, also counts Micron’s direct rivals Samsung and SK Hynix among its backers.

So this isn’t an exclusive lock-out of the competition. But it is a concrete signal that the largest AI developers now want to design their memory architecture hand-in-hand with their suppliers — and Micron just secured a seat at that table with one of the most important labs in the world.

The deal matters precisely because of the backdrop it lands against: a genuine, industry-wide memory shortage. This is the heart of why investors should be bullish. Micron has fully booked its HBM capacity through 2026, and industry-wide capacity constraints are expected to keep supply tight well into 2027, reinforcing pricing power as AI memory becomes a dominant component of hardware systems.

After several quarters of excess-inventory headwinds, conditions have flipped — DRAM pricing is rising, helped by industry discipline, supply tightening, and a richer product mix. When you consider that the major hyperscalers have collectively earmarked more than $725 billion in AI data-center capex for 2026, and that Micron is the only U.S.-headquartered manufacturer of the HBM chips powering every major AI accelerator in production, the supply-demand setup looks less like a cyclical upswing and more like a structural reordering.

A Deeper Dive into Micron’s Upcoming Announcement

Now to the forecasts, which are frankly staggering. Micron has guided to fiscal Q3 revenue of $33.5 billion, plus or minus $750 million — roughly 40% sequential growth from the prior quarter’s $23.86 billion — with gross margin around 81% and adjusted EPS of $19.15, plus or minus 40 cents.

The Street is positioned even higher. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for $36.5 billion in revenue, up more than 290% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $20.98, which has been revised upward by $1.64 over the past 30 days and would mark a 998% improvement from a year ago. This is not a company nibbling at the edges of the AI theme — it is being remade by it.

The track record gives those forecasts credibility. Micron has exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 12 consecutive quarters, with an average surprise of 21.74% over the trailing four. And the Zacks model is flashing green again. MU carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and combined with a positive Earnings ESP, that pairing has historically produced an earnings beat about 70% of the time.

Encouragingly, the most accurate recent estimate sits meaningfully above the consensus, suggesting analysts have grown more bullish into the print. Looking further out, the numbers compound: analysts project full fiscal 2026 EPS of roughly $61.24, up 639% from fiscal 2025, with fiscal 2027 consensus near $117.06. Rising estimates are the engine of the Zacks Rank, and Micron’s are climbing fast.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here’s the part that should catch a value-conscious investor’s eye: despite the run, the stock isn’t priced like a bubble. Micron trades at roughly 19 times forward earnings — a discount to many AI-exposed semiconductor peers — even after surging more 290% year-to-date and crossing the $1 trillion market-cap threshold in late May.

Price targets have raced higher, with the average around $1,090 and the most aggressive bulls at UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald reaching $1,625 and $1,500, respectively. A forward multiple like this on a company growing earnings at triple-digit rates is the kind of disconnect that tends to resolve upward.

Which makes today’s price action all the more interesting. Heading into the print, Micron has been swept up in a violent, sector-wide AI-chip sell-off that began in Asia — South Korea’s Kospi tumbled and memory rivals SK Hynix and Samsung fell sharply — before spreading into U.S. trading.

Micron dropped roughly 8% early on Tuesday following Monday’s record close. Crucially, this wasn’t about Micron: there was no company-specific news, just a broad reassessment of stretched AI valuations after a parabolic run.

Bottom Line

Micron MU offers a rare convergence — a tangible supply shortage, structural AI-driven demand, a newly inked marquee customer relationship, a 12-quarter beat streak, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and a valuation that remains reasonable relative to its growth.

Of course, risks are always elevated heading into earnings reports. But Wednesday’s release is another catalyst that could reframe how the market values memory altogether.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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