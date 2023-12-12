Anthony Scaramucci Sees Brighter 2024 For Bitcoin, DeSantis Condemns Trump's Debate Absence As Cowardice - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsOracle Reports Weak Sales, Joins Kinetik, Lucid Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Optimism Improves Further Ahead Of Inflation Data; Dow Gains For Third Straight Day
CryptoAnthony Scaramucci Sees Brighter 2024 For Bitcoin 'Even If We Get Rug-Pulled By Gary Gensler' As Skybridge Crypto Portfolio Soars 130%Binance's Market Dominance Plummets To 30% Amid Regulatory Challenges In 2023Google Revamps Ad Rules For 'Crypto Trusts' Amid Optimism Surrounding Bitcoin Spot ETFThis Tron-Owned Token Rose 190% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum Trailing In The DustCathie Wood's Ark Dumps $12.8M Worth Of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Amid Crypto Rally Losing Wind In SailsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid $230M Liquidations: Analyst Says $39K Level Is A 'Distinct Possibility'
US PoliticsVivek Ramaswamy Thinks Penalizing Tornado Cash Mixer Was 'Illegal And Unconstitutional'DeSantis Condemns Trump's Debate Absence As Cowardice: 'Debating Isn't Brave'U.S. Supreme Court Asked To Decide On Trump's Prosecution Immunity: An 'Extraordinary Case'Trump Has 'Commanding' Lead In Iowa At Over 50% In Two Republican Polls: A Look At Former President's Lead In The State, How He's Faring Elsewhere
World PoliticsKim Jong Un's North Korea Not Interested In Talks With US, But Washington Says Engagement 'Our Policy All Along'
US EconomyTesla Investor Ross Gerber Feels The Fed Is 'Killing Innovation In America,' Calls For 100 Basis-Point Rate Cut In H1 Next Year'Junk Bond' King Michael Milken Foresees Fed Dodging 1970's-Style Inflation: 'History…Repeats In Different Ways'
World EconomyWill 2024 Be Economic 'Turning Point?' Central Banks Worldwide Projected To Cut Interest Rates To Avert CrisisAustralian Meat Exporters Back In Chinese Market As Bilateral Relations ImproveNvidia's AI Accelerators For China Under US Government Scrutiny
TechCathie Wood Loads Up On $9M Worth Of Microsoft, Meta And An Evergreen Chip Stock: Time To Dip Into Tech Shares?Apple Boosts Royalties For Artists And Labels To Boost Adoption Of Spatial-Audio Technology'Obviously Illegal:' Elon Musk Slams IBM Chief Arvind Krishna Over Leaked Video On Diversity-Focused Hiring PracticesApple Went Public 43 Years Ago Today: What A $1000 Investment During iPhone Maker's IPO Would Be Worth Now If Held On Through The YearsGoogle Shutting Down Play Movies & TV — Here Is What Users Can ExpectFederal Jury Rules Against Google's Android App Store In Epic Games Lawsuit
Electric VehicleTesla Bull Predicts Whopping 2.4M Deliveries In 2024, Defying Wall Street — Despite Musk Feeling Monthly Numbers Are 'Not Meaningful'BMW Set To Stir Up Luxury EV Market With Its i7 SedanTesla Strikes Back At Washington Post Over 'Egregious' Autopilot Article, Says 'Morally' Obligated To Expand Userbase
ConsumerAmazon's Drone Delivery Program Faces Setback As Key Executive DepartsFord Cites Change In Market Demand, Slashes F-150 Lightning Production TargetsWendy's Says In 2024 Franchises Will Be Able To Leverage Its AI Chatbot That Takes Orders At Drive-Thrus
CommunicationEmail Is Passe: Tesla, Apple And Others Are Now Hiring Talent Over DMs On XTikTok And YouTube Are Still The Favorite Social Media Platforms Among US Teens, While Facebook And Twitter DeclineDisney In Talks With Mukesh Ambani's Reliance For Mega Indian Media MergerGlobal Outage Impacts Netflix Amid Frustrations Over Increasing Subscription Costs
IndustrialWaste Management Company WM's Shareholder Bonanza: Hikes Dividend & Refreshes Stock Buyback
HealthcareAstraZeneca To Acquire US Respiratory Vaccine Player Icosavax For Over $800M
