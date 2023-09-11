Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin Bull Run Is Coming

In a recent appearance on Fox Business, Anthony "Pomp" Pompliano suggested that a significant Bitcoin bull run is on the horizon. Pompliano, a well-known figure in the Bitcoin space, shared his insights on the future of Bitcoin and why he believes it is primed for another surge.

Pompliano began the discussion by highlighting the recent volatility in the market, with Bitcoin experiencing a period of fluctuation in recent months. However, he emphasized that this is not unusual for the market and is part of the asset class's nature. Pompliano stated that such volatility should not deter investors from considering Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

One of the key factors driving Pompliano's optimism is the growing institutional interest in Bitcoin. This year, numerous prominent companies, including BlackRock and Fidelity, filed for spot Bitcoin ETFs with the SEC, signaling a shift in the perception of Bitcoin from a speculative asset to a legit store of value. Pompliano believes a spot Bitcoin ETF will be approved by the end of this year, while more institutions also recognize the value of holding Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Pompliano also discussed the potential for Bitcoin to disrupt traditional financial institutions. He argued that Bitcoin's decentralized nature and borderless accessibility could challenge the dominance of central banks and traditional financial intermediaries. While acknowledging the regulatory challenges that Bitcoin faces, Pompliano believes that innovation will ultimately prevail and that Bitcoin will play a significant role in the future of finance.

Anthony Pompliano's optimism about a forthcoming Bitcoin bull run is rooted in the growing institutional adoption, international recognition, and the potential for Bitcoin to reshape the financial landscape. As Bitcoin continues to evolve and mature, it remains a topic of great interest and debate among investors and financial experts alike.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.