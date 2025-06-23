Bitcoin Magazine



Anthony Pompliano Announces $1 Billion Merger in Record Bitcoin Treasury Company Fundraise

Anthony Pompliano announced a $1 billion merger creating ProCap Financial through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) transaction with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. (CCCM). The deal represents the largest initial fundraise in history for a public Bitcoin treasury company, raising $516.5 million in equity and $235 million in convertible notes.

People want to spend stablecoins because they will be less valuable in the future, but they want to save bitcoin because it will appreciate over time.



This is a big reason why we announced ProCap Financial this morning, a new bitcoin treasury company.



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/xAM1vZ1yPH — Anthony Pompliano (@APompliano) June 23, 2025

ProCap Financial will operate with up to $1 billion in Bitcoin on its balance sheet once the transaction closes. The company plans to generate revenue through various Bitcoin focused financial strategies targeting institutional clients.

“The legacy financial system is being disrupted by Bitcoin,” said Pompliano. “ProCap Financial represents our solution to the increasing demand for Bitcoin-native financial services among sophisticated investors. Our objective is to develop a platform that will not only acquire Bitcoin for our balance sheet, but will also implement risk-mitigated solutions to generate revenue and profits from our Bitcoin holdings.”

The transaction structure provides immediate Bitcoin exposure to investors such as Magnetar Capital, Woodline Partners LP, Anson Funds, and Blockchain.com.

ProCap said it will purchase Bitcoin within fifteen days of signing definitive agreements, with assets held in custody until closing. The convertible notes carry a 130% conversion rate, zero interest rate, and up to 36-month maturity, collateralized at 2x by cash or Bitcoin.

The parties expect to complete the transaction by the end of 2025, pending SEC approval and standard closing conditions. The deal requires approval from CCCM shareholders and regulatory review through an S-4 registration statement.

Gary Quin, CEO of CCCM, stated: “From day one we sought to partner with a platform and a leader that could develop a transformative organization – and we found that in ProCap BTC and Anthony Pompliano. Anthony’s track record as an innovative investor, operator, and early advocate in the bitcoin ecosystem speaks for itself. We believe his deep expertise and relentless conviction will help continue to transform an industry undergoing rapid evolution.”

Over the years, Pompliano has consistently promoted Bitcoin’s role as a store of value, stating in a recent interview that “people are saving and holding the thing that’s going to appreciate in value which is Bitcoin.” He argues that people spend stablecoins because they expect them to be less valuable in the future, while they save Bitcoin because it will appreciate over time.

This institutional backing aligns with his previous market predictions, including his September 2023 forecast of an impending Bitcoin bull run driven by growing institutional adoption and potential ETF approvals. Those predictions proved prescient as Bitcoin experienced significant price appreciation and increased interest.

