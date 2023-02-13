Anthony L. Previte Declaration of Trust Cuts Stake in Terran Orbital Corp - (LLAP)

Fintel reports that Anthony L. Previte Declaration of Trust has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.87MM shares of Terran Orbital Corp - Class A (LLAP). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 22, 2022 they reported 11.71MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.73% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 571.90% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terran Orbital Corp - is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 571.90% from its latest reported closing price of $1.80.

The projected annual revenue for Terran Orbital Corp - is $258MM, an increase of 252.66%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terran Orbital Corp -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLAP is 0.44%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.92% to 61,029K shares. The put/call ratio of LLAP is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Beach Point Capital Management holds 19,838K shares representing 13.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,809K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Lockheed Martin holds 13,206K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stone Point Wealth holds 6,916K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Blue Barn Wealth holds 6,382K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,338K shares, representing a decrease of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLAP by 28.21% over the last quarter.

Francisco Partners Management holds 5,247K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

