Anthony Anderson Is The Independent Director of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) And They Just Sold 67% Of Their Shares

Some Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Anthony Anderson, recently sold a substantial US$501k worth of stock at a price of US$179 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 67% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avery Dennison

Notably, that recent sale by Anthony Anderson is the biggest insider sale of Avery Dennison shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$173. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Avery Dennison insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:AVY Insider Trading Volume September 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Avery Dennison

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Avery Dennison insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$103m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Avery Dennison Insiders?

An insider sold Avery Dennison shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Avery Dennison is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Avery Dennison that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

