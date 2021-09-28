Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Anthem's (NYSE:ANTM) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Anthem, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$7.6b ÷ (US$96b - US$34b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Anthem has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

NYSE:ANTM Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Anthem compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 44% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Anthem has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Anthem has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 237% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Anthem does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

