Anthem To Waive Customer Cost Share For COVID-19 Treatment

(RTTNews) - Anthem said it will expand coverage, effective April 1, for members in its affiliated health plans undergoing treatment related to a COVID-19 diagnosis. It will waive customer cost sharing for COVID-19 treatment received through May 31, 2020.

Anthem noted that it will reimburse health care providers at in-network rates or Medicare rates, as applicable, for the company's affiliated health plan fully insured, Individual, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage members.

Anthem is strongly encouraging participation by its self-funded employers and will work them to ensure their employees' needs are met. These employers will, however, still have the option to opt out of participation.

The company said it will also provide post-discharge support to Medicare members with complex care needs who may need additional assistance as they transition back to home following hospitalization.

Anthem's care managers can help provide coordination of medications and home health needs, scheduling follow up appointments and transportation, and arranging for post-discharge meal delivery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.